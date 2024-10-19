Bioluminescence lights up beaches on the ECR  

Residents of Thiruvanmiyur and Neelankarai experienced a stunning spectacle on Friday night as stretches of the beach glowed with bioluminescence.

Following the last notable sighting in 2019, people from across the city flocked to the beaches on Saturday, spurred by WhatsApp messages and photos on social media. Bioluminescence is the ability of certain organisms, including jellyfish and fireflies, to produce light.

A resident of RA Puram, Narayanan H. stumbled upon the glowing waters while driving past Thiruvanmiyur beach and said, “We spent an hour there. It was a fantastic experience.”

S. Velvizhi, a marine biologist at the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, explains that marine organisms use this ability for various purposes, including defence against predators, attracting prey, facilitating communication, and attracting mates. Common bioluminescent species, include dinoflagellates, copepods, jellyfish, and squids.

Amit Kumar, an associate professor at Centre for Climate Change Studies, Sathyabama University, who also witnessed the bioluminescence from Thiruvanmiyur beach noted it was likely that heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding areas brought a surge of nutrients into coastal waters, and the lower sea surface temperature also created favourable conditions for the multiplication of Noctilucascintillans.

A study from the National Centre for Coastal Research found that a similar nutrient influx in 2019 triggered a bloom of the bioluminescent dinoflagellate. While dinoflagellates emit a captivating blue glow, their presence can deplete oxygen in the water, leading to hypoxia. Similar instances have been recorded in the Gulf of Mannar, where corals have been affected due to algal bloom. However, Prof. Velvizhi notes that most instances of bioluminescence are by and large harmless.