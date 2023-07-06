Biogas plants installed at Kuruthanamedu in Tiruvallur district

July 06, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Redington Foundation has installed 67 biogas plants at Kuruthanamedu village and renovated one pond at Thandalacherri in Tiruvallur district. The project aims to promote the use of biofuel as an alternative to fossil fuel, enhance the availability of water for irrigation and drinking purposes, and replenish the groundwater level in the area.

Implemented by Hand-in-Hand Inclusive Development and Services (HHIDS), a non-governmental organisation, these facilities have come up near the warehouse operations of ProConnect Supply Chain Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Redington.

Ramesh Natarajan, CEO, of Redington Ltd., said Redington Foundation was committed to drive positive impact at the grass-roots level and improve the quality of life for people. “The project at Thandalacherri and Kuruthanamedu is a conscious step towards achieving this goal and we are hopeful that our efforts will enable the people with better accessibility to renewable energy, clean water, digital literacy and personal hygiene,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.