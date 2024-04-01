Biodegradable waste in Chennai dumpyards account for 52% of annual methane emissions in Tamil Nadu, says study

April 01, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - CHENNAI

Biodegradable waste at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s waste disposal facilities has the potential to emit 28,870 tonnes of methane per year, accounting for 52% of methane emitted in Tamil Nadu, finds a study by Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM), Anna University.

The study report, which was submitted to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, says about 5,300 tonnes per day (TPD) of waste from the city is currently disposed of at Kodungaiyur and Perugudi. Based on data from the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration and Directorate of Town Panchayats, Tamil Nadu generates about 17,000 TPD of municipal solid waste, of which about 45% (7600 TPD) is from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and about 5,200 TPD is from other 20 municipal corporations.

Open dumpsites are the common form of waste disposal method in Tamil Nadu. These landfills generate greenhouse gases such as methane, which is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide and a serious threat to global warming and climate change, the report notes.

While GCC’s dumpyards can emit 28,870 tonnes, methane emissions from the other urban local bodies in different regions range far less, from 600 to 3,779 tonnes per year. “Of all other regions of Tamil Nadu, GCC, a metropolitan city with an 8 million population, generates and dumps an enormous amount of solid waste into open disposal facilities of Kodungaiyur and Perungudi, emitting 28,870 tonnes of methane every year,” the report says.

Accordingly, GCC has the potential to set up bio CNG plants of 600 TPD capacity in addition to the one CNG plant of 100 TPD capacity already in operation. High methane emissions from other regions of Tamilnadu are recorded in Tiruppur region (3,779 tonne/year), followed by Madurai (2,135 tonne/year), Salem (1,704 tonne/year), Thanjavur (1,620 tonne/year), Tirunelveli (1,584 tonne/year), Chengalpattu (1,169 tonne/year), Vellore (600 tonne/year).

“Methane emission from the dumpsites can be avoided by enhancing source segregation and increasing biodegradable waste processing through composting and biomethanation. Highly biodegradable food wastes from bulk generators have the potential to be diverted to biomethanation/bio-CNG plants,” the report recommends.

