Biman Bangladesh Airlines to commence non-stop flights from Chennai on December 16

The airline is to have a three-flights-a-week schedule (Saturday, Monday, and Thursday), with flight BG363 leaving Dhaka at 12:50 p.m. and landing at 3:20 p.m. in Chennai, which is Biman’s first destination in South India

December 15, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Murali N. Krishnaswamy

Air links on the Dhaka-Chennai sector are to get a boost with the national flag carrier of Bangladesh, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, set to commence non-stop flights from Saturday, December 16.

The airline is to have a three-flights-a-week schedule (Saturday, Monday, and Thursday), with flight BG363 leaving Dhaka at 12:50 p.m. and landing at 3:20 p.m. in Chennai, which is Biman’s first destination in South India. The return flight (BG364) will take off at 4:15 p.m. and arrive in Dhaka at 7:30 p.m.

The service, which will tap the medical tourism and business travel segments, will be operated with a Boeing 737-800 offering business and economy classes, with a baggage allowance of 40 kg and 30 kg, respectively. Biman will be the third airline to fly the route, now served by US-Bangla Airlines and Indigo. A spokesperson for the airline’s general sales agent said passengers from the city could connect to Biman’s domestic and international network with seamless links to Guangzhou, China, and Toronto, Canada. He added that a transit visa was not required in Bangladesh.

