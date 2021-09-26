Billroth Super Speciality Hospitals launches liver transplant programme

62-year-old man undergoes procedure

A 62-year-old man from Bengaluru recently underwent a liver transplant surgery at Billroth Super Speciality Hospitals.

The surgery also marked the launch of the Liver Transplant Centre at the hospital. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian formally commissioned the transplant programme on Thursday at an event here. The patient had been suffering from liver cirrhosis after being infected with Hepatitis B. He was diagnosed for hepato cellular carcinoma (primary liver cancer).

Deceased donor

Liver transplant and hepatobiliary surgeon K. Elankumaran said, “The patient was examined for the intensity of cirrhosis, and we found him to be fit for a liver transplant. A brain-dead patient’s family was willing to donate the organ needed for the transplant. Hence, the patient was taken up for deceased donor liver transplantation.”