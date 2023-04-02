HamberMenu
Billboard atop LIC building on Anna Salai catches fire

No casualties and no damage to the building; blaze put out within 20 minutes

April 02, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The billboard on top of the LIC building on fire on Saturday.

The billboard on top of the LIC building on fire on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The billboard atop the city’s iconic 14-storey LIC building on the arterial Anna Salai went up in flames on Sunday.

Motorists noticed thick smoke coming from the signboard around 6 p.m. by motorists. The smoke soon became a strong blaze since it was a windy evening. They alerted the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services. Firemen from Egmore, Triplicane, Kilpauk and Ashok Nagar rushed to the location with skylifts, water bowsers, lorries and tenders. Using a 54-feet skylift, the firemen controlled the fire and put it out within 20 minutes.

Officers of LIC, the police and the TNFRS reached the spot and held inquiries. The police suspect an electric short-circuit could be the cause of the fire. Since it was a holiday, no employees were in the building. As per initial investigation, no one was injured and there was no major damage except for the charred billboard.

