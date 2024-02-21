GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bill to establish Highways Authority introduced in House

February 21, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Highways Minister E.V.Velu on Wednesday introduced a Bill in the State Assembly to establish the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority. The Authority will construct, develop, maintain or manage highways.  

The Minister had announced on the floor of the Assembly that a separate legislation will be enacted to establish the Authority on April 1, 2023. Its powers would be similar to that of the National Highways Authority of India.  

It will prepare immediate and long-term plans for the maintenance and upgradation of the roads, raise institutional resources for undertaking the maintenance and upgradation of these roads. It will also be able to encourage private partnership and resources for these resources. The Authority may, with the consent of the government, borrow money from any source by issue of bonds, debentures or such other instruments.

He also introduced a Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Highways Act to change the designations “State Highways Authority” and “Highways Authority” to State Chief Administrator and Administrator.  

