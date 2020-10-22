Bilkis to share Quaid Millat Award

The Quaid Millat Award for Honesty in Politics/Public Life, 2020, will be shared by 82-year-old Bilkis, who led the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, and Karwan-e-Mohabbat, an organisation led by former IAS officer and human rights activist Harsh Mander.

Karwan-e-Mohabbat provides legal protection to people facing atrocities and injustices. Bilkis was at the forefront of the anti-CAA-NRC protests and was recently recognised by TIME magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020.

M.G. Dawood Miyakhan, general secretary, Quaid Millat Education and Community Foundation, said it was a very difficult choice to make, as many strong candidates and organisations were nominated for the award.