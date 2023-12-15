GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bilateral total jaw joint replacement done at Chennai hospital

December 15, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old woman, who had persistent pain and restricted movement of the mouth for 17 years, underwent a bilateral total jaw joint replacement (temporomandibular) with a custom-made titanium prosthesis. The surgery was performed using indigenous 3D printing technology in a private hospital.

According to a press release, the woman was able to consume only semi solid and liquid food that affected her health. At Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, a team of oral and maxillofacial surgeons headed by G.V.V. Giri examined her. They performed a 12-hour surgery three weeks ago.

The upper side of the jaw joint is very close to the brain and the area has several nerves that are crucial for facial movements. After follow-up, she was able to open her mouth fully, chew and eat solid food, the release said.

