Bikers attack policewoman

A woman constable was attacked by a bike-borne duo on Gandhi-Irwin Bridge on Monday night.

According to the police, Suryavadhani, 32, is a constable with the intelligence unit in Chindatripet and lives at police quarters in Pulianthope. She was dropped by her friend Yasmin at a junction and hailed an auto to reach home.

While she was walking on a bridge at 9.30 p.m., the two suspects riding a bike punched her and slashed her face with a sharp weapon. When they tried to snatch her chain, the policeman raised an alarm. By then, passersby came to her rescue and the suspects fled the spot.

The same bike borne duo had snatched a mobile phone from a person who was walking near Egmore station later at 11.30 p.m. Egmore police have since nabbed the two and are investigating.