Biker hits pothole, dies on Anna Salai

He came under the wheels of an MTC bus

A 32-year-old software engineer was killed in a road accident near Little Mount of Saidapet on Monday morning after losing control over his motorcycle when it hit a pothole on Anna Salai.

The incident occurred when Mohammed Yunus was riding a two-wheeler on the arterial Anna Salai.

The vehicle skidded and the victim fell down, and was caught under the rear wheel of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai (MTC) bus. He was killed on the spot.

The MTC bus (Route no. 5E) was going from Besant Nagar to Vadapalani.

An official of the Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing said the motorist was killed after he hit a pothole caused by some digging work. Visuals from a CCTV in a building close to the site of the accident yielded footage on the actual sequence of events.

The clip went viral on social media on Monday, with users urging that action be taken against the authorities responsible for the road with potholes.

Driver arrested

The Traffic Investigation police arrested bus driver L. Devaraj of Porur.

The body of Yunus was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

Sources in the Highways Department said that a private telecom company had dug the road to lay cables almost three weeks after their permission expired on October 5.

Not barricaded

“The road was dug open on Sunday night but the company did not close the pit or cordon it off with barricades. According to the rules, the company undertaking the road-cutting has to ensure that the trench is barricaded until the work is over. We have now barricaded the location and filed a complaint with the police to take action against the firm,” said the official source.