Biker hits a transformer, dies

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 18:49 IST

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died after ramming a roadside transformer on Friday night at Reddipalayam in Mogappair East.

The victim was identified as Manish, 22, of Nolambur who was studying first year in a city college. He and his friend Dinesh, 24 of Mogappair consumed alcohol and were riding the bike.

Manish died on the spot while Dinesh has been admitted to a private hospital. Traffic Investigation Police, Poonamallee, have registered a case.