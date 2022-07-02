Biker hits a transformer, dies
A 22-year-old motorcyclist died after ramming a roadside transformer on Friday night at Reddipalayam in Mogappair East.
The victim was identified as Manish, 22, of Nolambur who was studying first year in a city college. He and his friend Dinesh, 24 of Mogappair consumed alcohol and were riding the bike.
Manish died on the spot while Dinesh has been admitted to a private hospital. Traffic Investigation Police, Poonamallee, have registered a case.
