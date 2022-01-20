Biker falls from flyover

CHENNAI

20 January 2022 01:23 IST

A 36-year-old man lost control of his bike and fell from the Anna Arch flyover on Wednesday.

Police identified the biker as Suresh, 36, an employee of a private firm. On Wednesday afternoon, he was riding his bike on the Anna Arch flyover. He suddenly lost control, crashed into the parapet and fell from a height of about 30 feet.

He sustained injuries and became unconscious. He has been admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, said Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing.

Advertising

Advertising