Bike thieves leave residents of Velachery worried

CHENNAI

11 July 2020 15:20 IST

Residents said prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, there was sufficient police patrolling in the locality, but it has decreased now

Residents of Annai Indira Nagar in Velachery have been complaining of motorcycle thefts in their locality, and are planning to monitor the area to prevent further thefts.

There are 22 streets in Annai Indira Nagar, and over 750 families live there. “Last month, a high-end bike was stolen from Tiruvallur Street. Another bike was stolen in Kamarajar Street on July 6, and one more in Balaji Street on July 9,” said S. Kumararaja, officer-bearer, Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

In CCTV footage taken from the street, the thieves, wearing helmets, are seen taking away a bike. “They seem to be in their early twenties and are wearing masks. They have been targeting houses during the early morning hours, mainly between 2 a.m and 4 a.m,” said A. Balaji, another office-bearer of the association.

The residents said that they have registered a complaint at the Velachery police station and a CSR is awaited.

Mr. Kumararaja said that prior to the lockdown, there was sufficient police patrolling in the locality. “Now it has reduced as the police are involved in COVID-19 duties and they are facing a manpower shortage as personnel above 55 have been asked to stay at home. We understand their position, but we also need help. We have installed 22 cameras and they are of great help now. It has helped us nab thieves earlier too,” he said.

Mr. Balaji said that the residents are now planning to take turns and keep a watch between 1 a.m and 4 a.m every day. “We used to do this many years ago too,” he recalled.