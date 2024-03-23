Bike taxi operator arrested for sexually harassing woman 

March 23, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

Neelangarai Police has arrested a 22-year-old youth who was driving a bike taxi for allegedly sexually harassing a woman and threatening her.

Police sources said a 33-year-old woman who resides in Adyar Police district booked a ride on a Rapido Bike taxi on March 19 night. She came from Guindy to Kottivakkam area on a Bike taxi which was driven by Natana Sabapathy, 22. On reaching the destination, he sexually harassed her. She immediately ran away from the spot. Natana Sabapathy followed her and threatened her not to disclose it to anyone.

On her complaint, Neelangarai Police booked a case and arrested E. Natana Sabapathy, 22, Kundrathur, Chennai, who was involved in the offence. He was driving the bike taxi for the last six months.

