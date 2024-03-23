ADVERTISEMENT

Bike taxi operator arrested for sexually harassing woman 

March 23, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Neelangarai Police has arrested a 22-year-old youth who was driving a bike taxi for allegedly sexually harassing a woman and threatening her.

Police sources said a 33-year-old woman who resides in Adyar Police district booked a ride on a Rapido Bike taxi on March 19 night. She came from Guindy to Kottivakkam area on a Bike taxi which was driven by Natana Sabapathy, 22. On reaching the destination, he sexually harassed her. She immediately ran away from the spot. Natana Sabapathy followed her and threatened her not to disclose it to anyone.

On her complaint, Neelangarai Police booked a case and arrested E. Natana Sabapathy, 22, Kundrathur, Chennai, who was involved in the offence. He was driving the bike taxi for the last six months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US