Bike taxi aggregator introduces electric vehicles exclusively for women

25 electric vehicles distributed to women drivers by Rapido; the drivers can earn anywhere between ₹800 to ₹1,000 day, says the bike taxi aggregator

September 04, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
South Chenna MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian launching bike pink service in Chennai on Sunday.

South Chenna MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian launching bike pink service in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AKHILA EASWARAN

South Chennai Member of Parliament Thamizachi Thangapandian launched the Bike Pink service of Rapido bike taxi aggregator in the city on Sunday.

Launching the service, Mr. Thangapandian said it was a commendable step offering women a reliable mode of transport and creating more opportunities for women to thrive, both in terms of safe mobility and employment prospects.

She congratulated Rapido for providing employment to women and wanted it to expand the venture throughout the city as there was a big need for providing last-mile transport from railway stations and bus stops. She wanted women drivers to use this opportunity to improve their family’s income. 

Rapido has launched Bike Pink services by providing  25 electric vehicles (EVs) to women who are facing financial challenges. The programme involves Rapido to equip women drivers with essential safety and driving skills through comprehensive training programmes in collaboration with different non-governmental organisations.

In a press release, Rapido said it had over 100 women drivers offering ride-sharing services and plans to increase the number to 500 in the next three months through collaborations with various NGOs. 

Shravya Reddy, chief of staff of Rapido, said this  service would enable women drivers to earn between ₹800 to ₹1,000 a day, translating to a monthly income of ₹25,000 to ₹30,000, through Rapido’s Bike Pink service. 

The Rapido Pink bikes would be available in various parts of the city covering important Metro Rail stations and more than 10 women’s colleges. 

