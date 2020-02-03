Bike stunts a menace in Besant Nagar

The Adyar police are trying to trace the group of youngsters that was involved in bike stunts on the Elliots promenade during the early hours of Sunday. Walkers, especially senior citizens, complained that they have been facing this menace regularly.

According to police, around 1 a.m on Sunday, a group of youngsters gathered on the beach road and started performing stunts like wheelie and stoppie (a manoeuvre in which the rear wheel of the motorcycle comes off the ground) on the stretch and making noise.

One of the youngsters fell off his bike when he attempted a wheelie. Based on a video, the police are trying to trace the vehicle numbers and are searching for the youngsters. “We will either detain them or seize their vehicles. A warning has to be sent across that stunts that disturb the public will not be entertained,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, some residents said that the youngsters sit on the beach pavement, with their bikes parked on the road. “Once the police patrol vehicle leaves the vicinity, they perform the stunts for sometime and speed away from the locality,” said a resident, on condition of anonymity.

V. Chandrasekar, president of a senior citizen association in Besant Nagar, said that the elderly residents are frightened to step out after 6 p.m. “The beach road has a pavement, but those on the adjoining roads are either damaged or encroached. Hence, people have to walk on the road and such bike racers endanger our lives,” he said.

Some residents said that the local policemen are well aware of the issue.