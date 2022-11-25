Bike riding app driver killed in hit-and-run at Maduravoyal

November 25, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 40-year-old person operating his two-wheeler for a bike-riding app was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his bike on the Poonamallee High Road at Maduravoyal on Friday morning. The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are investigating. The police said Ilavarasan, a resident of Pallavan Nagar in Maduravoyal, was operating his two-wheeler for the bike-riding app and on Friday he was returning home on the Poonamallee High Road when a vehicle hit him. The victim was killed on the spot. The police sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

