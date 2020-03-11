Bike rally for women and girl child safety organised in Tirupattur

TIRUPATTUR

11 March 2020 22:42 IST

DRO stresses importance of 1098 Childline

Hand in Hand India and Society for Rural Development Promotion Services organised a bike rally as part of Women Protection Awareness programme on Wednesday.

District Revenue Officer NCE Thangaiah Pandian flagged off the rally near the Tirupattur Collectorate. Around 300 people, including NGO volunteers, college students and government officials, took part in the rally, which culminated at the Don Bosco School campus through the new bus terminus, Sacred Heart College and Teachers Colony.

Mr. Pandian distributed pamphlets on the importance of 1098 Childline and stressed the need for protecting girl children from abuse. He also emphasised the need for educating girl children. “They must be empowered to protect themselves from abuse. We must make them understand that reporting incidents of abuse to the appropriate authority for appropriate action is important,” he said.

Hand in Hand India general manager and Childline director Premanand, district co-ordinator Devendran, SRDPS director N. Tamizharasi participated.