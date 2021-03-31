Chennai

Bike-borne duo arrested

Two persons were arrested on the charge of attempting to rob a security guard in the Chemmanchery police station limits on Tuesday.

According to the police, Abhijit Das, 21, of Sholinganallur, who works as a security guard, was returning home around 1.20 a.m. on Medavakkam Road when two persons riding a bike hit him with an iron rod and attempted to rob him.

On hearing his cry, the public gathered and the injured Abhijit Das was taken to a hospital. Later, the assailants attacked another person identified as Ravikumar at Thoraipakkam.

On investigation, the police arrested Vallah alias Vallarasu, 21, of Villupuram district and Chelvadurai, 31, of Kodambakkam. Both had been involved in previous offences, including assault, robbery and house break-in, the police said.

