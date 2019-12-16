Big garbage bins on West Mambalam’s narrow streets worry residents

Residents in and around Kuppiah Street, Lake View Road and Ellaiamman Koil street that connect residents of West Mambalam to T. Nagar via the Madley subway say that large garbage bins placed in the corners of small, narrow streets are a cause of concern for vehicles.

The primary complaint is that large bins placed on small roads are often a source of traffic snarls. “The streets here are very small. When big garbage trucks come to collect garbage, they often block the roads,” said Rajesh, a photographer and a father of two studying in nearby schools.

The garbage spilling out of these bins has also caused a few accidents and residents say they need several smaller bins rather than a single large garbage bin.

Baskaran, an autorickshaw driver, who has been playing his auto in the area for many years, says that the wheels of the garbage bins are often broken.

"So when residents keep stuffing the bin with more and more garbage, it just falls over on to the side. One has to be very mindful on the roads because if the garbage suddenly falls on the road, it can cause serious accidents," he said.