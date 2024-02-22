Bids received to fix concessionaire for Adyar river restoration under evaluation

February 22, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

Two bids received for choosing a concessionaire who would have to design and execute the Adyar river restoration project are under evaluation.

The project is aimed at comprehensive restoration of the waterway. The concessionaire would be responsible for operation and management of the project under the ‘One River, One Operator’ model. It may be recalled that the State government had announced on Monday that the restoration and beautification of the river would be taken up at a cost of ₹1,500 crore through public-private partnership.

Sources in Chennai Metrowater said that the Chennai Rivers Transformation Company Limited, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), would be formed shortly, and it would act as the implementing agency of the project. The SPV would develop strategies for various aspects like climate and disaster resilience and recreational facilities through sustainable urban design and waterfront development works.

It would also be responsible for transferring the rights to manage and operate the river and related assets like sewage treatment plants and pumping stations to enable smooth execution of the project.

The project would be implemented under the hybrid annuity model wherein the government would contribute 40% of the project cost and the remaining would be made throughout the operations period. Besides increasing green cover, a 70-km-long sewer pipeline would be laid along the banks of the river as a channel for sewage disposal, and 14 STPS with treatment capacity of 110 million litres a day would be constructed.

The concessionaire would have to execute various works, including cleaning the river, preserving its ecology and improving and operating infrastructure to mitigate pollution. Priority would be given to the stretch between Saidapet and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge, and the works would be completed in 15 months, sources said.

Various government agencies, including Chennai Metrowater, have already implemented works to widen the river and also reduce sewage outfalls. The water agency has plugged nearly 39 sewage outfalls in the city through various interventions.

