Bidirectional screening being done for TB detection

Diabetics, HIV positive people and tobacco users are also screened for TB

To improve tuberculosis (TB) case finding, bidirectional screening has been one of the focus areas for the Health Department in Tamil Nadu.

World TB Day was observed on March 24.

When patients came in for other diseases, they are screened for TB as well. This was for better case finding and prompt initiation of treatment. The bidirectional screening covered patients with other diseases such as diabetes, HIV/AIDS, and tobacco users.

“We advise patients with diabetes to get screened for TB and vice versa. Similarly, all HIV positive patients are screened for TB. This is part of our clinical practice as well,” said T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

He said detecting cases early through active screening and providing regular treatment were the focus areas.

Noting that their activities were centred around themes such as stepping up efforts to end TB and invest to end TB, he said: “Although diagnosis is simple, treatment is free and recovery is quick, TB continues to be a major problem. Nearly 26% of new cases reported are in India while 37% of deaths due to TB occur in India,” he said in an awareness video.

A health officer said public should be aware that those in the high-risk group — malnourished, diabetic, immuno-compromised conditions, HIV/AIDS and those who underwent organ transplants — must be vigilant of the symptoms of TB.

“These patients should get tested for a cough of a shorter duration. For instance, for a person living with HIV/AIDS, current cough calls for sputum examination and X-ray,” the officer said.

Dr. Selvavinayagam said that fever with night sweats, continuous cough, sputum, inability to gain weight or rapid weight loss are significant indications for TB infection. In children, the symptoms are weight loss or more than two or three weeks of fever, chills, cold and cough. In case of any symptoms, approach the nearby primary health centre or government hospital for testing.

Once diagnosis was confirmed, treatment was free and regimen was simple. If a person adheres to treatment, complete recovery was possible. “However, incomplete or irregular treatment could result in drug resistance TB and patients may require to continue medication for longer duration and higher level drugs,” he said.

On Thursday, the Greater Chennai Corporation opened a 20-bed ward for patients — 10 each for men and women — with multi-drug resistant-TB at the Communicable Diseases Hospital, Tondiarpet. “We can treat patients with minor ailments and those with adverse drug reactions at CDH. We can provide better care and nourishment support,” an official said.

Officials said that people were not aware that testing — sputum examination — was available at all Urban Primary Health Centres in Chennai while most of the Urban Community Health Centres (UCHC) had X-ray facility.

Doing away with stigma and ensuring treatment compliance are among the key issues in TB, the official said.