ADVERTISEMENT

Bid to smuggle methamphetamine worth ₹70 crore to Sri Lanka foiled, three arrested

Published - July 31, 2024 01:16 am IST - CHENNAI

Three persons, including an expelled DMK functionary, were arrested by sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai, for allegedly attempting to smuggle methamphetamine worth ₹70 crore to Sri Lanka through sea. A total of 6.924 kg of methamphetamine and ₹7 lakh in cash have been recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested persons have been identified as Bysul Rahman and Sayid Ibrahim of Ramanathapuram, and Mansoor of Chennai. Sources said Sayid Ibrahim was the deputy secretary of the DMK minority wing, Ramanathapuram district. The party removed him from primary membership of the party following the incident.

Following a tip-off, NCB officials intensified surveillance at the airport, bus stands, and railway stations. On July 24, they intercepted a passenger from Ramanathapuram district at the Kilambakkam bus stand and recovered 5.97 kg of methamphetamine from him.

Following inquiry, the officials nabbed two more persons. During investigation, they traced the godown that was used by the gang to store drugs near Redhills. The officials recovered a total of 954 grams of methamphetamine and ₹7 lakh in cash.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused were planning to smuggle the drugs to Sri Lanka via Ramanathapuram, the NCB said in a statement. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US