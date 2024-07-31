GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bid to smuggle methamphetamine worth ₹70 crore to Sri Lanka foiled, three arrested

Published - July 31, 2024 01:16 am IST - CHENNAI

Three persons, including an expelled DMK functionary, were arrested by sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai, for allegedly attempting to smuggle methamphetamine worth ₹70 crore to Sri Lanka through sea. A total of 6.924 kg of methamphetamine and ₹7 lakh in cash have been recovered.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bysul Rahman and Sayid Ibrahim of Ramanathapuram, and Mansoor of Chennai. Sources said Sayid Ibrahim was the deputy secretary of the DMK minority wing, Ramanathapuram district. The party removed him from primary membership of the party following the incident.

Following a tip-off, NCB officials intensified surveillance at the airport, bus stands, and railway stations. On July 24, they intercepted a passenger from Ramanathapuram district at the Kilambakkam bus stand and recovered 5.97 kg of methamphetamine from him.

Following inquiry, the officials nabbed two more persons. During investigation, they traced the godown that was used by the gang to store drugs near Redhills. The officials recovered a total of 954 grams of methamphetamine and ₹7 lakh in cash.

The accused were planning to smuggle the drugs to Sri Lanka via Ramanathapuram, the NCB said in a statement. 

