Chennai

Bicycle thief arrested

A a 38-year-old man, who allegedly stole several high-end bicycles from houses in Abiramapuram, Mylapore and Pattinambakkam, was arrested on Wednesday. 

M. Vasanthkumar, 42, a resident of R.K. Nagar, lodged a complaint alleging that his bicycle parked near his house was stolen on February 14. Following a series of complaints in Mylapore police district, a special team took up investigation. After analysing the CCTV footage, the police traced the accused who was identified as N. Saravanan, a platform dweller, in Choolai.

The police recovered bicycles which were stolen from Royapettah, Mylapore and Pattinambakkam. He has been remanded in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
theft & burglary
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2022 8:39:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/bicycle-thief-arrested/article65184171.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY