Bicycle thief arrested

Special Correspondent March 02, 2022 20:19 IST

The acccused was said to be a pavement dweller in Choolai

A a 38-year-old man, who allegedly stole several high-end bicycles from houses in Abiramapuram, Mylapore and Pattinambakkam, was arrested on Wednesday. M. Vasanthkumar, 42, a resident of R.K. Nagar, lodged a complaint alleging that his bicycle parked near his house was stolen on February 14. Following a series of complaints in Mylapore police district, a special team took up investigation. After analysing the CCTV footage, the police traced the accused who was identified as N. Saravanan, a platform dweller, in Choolai. The police recovered bicycles which were stolen from Royapettah, Mylapore and Pattinambakkam. He has been remanded in judicial custody.



