Bicycle rally marks ‘Veedhi Vizha’

The programme was part of Greater Chennai Corporation’s campaign to make non-motorised transport network safe for women at night in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

The event was organised to make non-motorised transport safe for women

Over 300 residents from areas took bicycle rides from six designated locations to the Pedestrian Plaza in T. Nagar as part of the “Chennai Veedhi Vizha” organised by the Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday.

Women’s safety was the theme for the third edition of the event. It was also aimed at making the non-motorised transport network safe for women. The civic body is planning to develop new bicycle tracks and other non-motorised transport infrastructure in various parts of the city.

Mayor R. Priya, who participated in the event, urged women to take part in more such activities.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said they were working towards making the city gender inclusive. “Our priority is to ensure that our city’s infrastructure and services are designed to support all, particularly the marginalised and the disadvantaged.”

“The city will see more such events that encourage girls and women to claim their right to public spaces at night as much as they do during the day. Through such programmes, we are hoping to build a culture that promotes the safety of women in public areas in all hours. To achieve this for Chennai, we need active public engagement and support,” Mr. Bedi said.

Cyclist Felix John said the participants ranged from teenagers to senior citizens. “Women over the age of 50 participated. These are good initiatives to bring awareness about the safety of women and the need for public spaces becoming more inclusive. While encouraging the use of bicycles as an alternative mode of transport, we hope Chennai will become more sustainable while being safe for everyone.,” he said.