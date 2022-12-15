Bhavan’s Naatya Utsav gets under way

December 15, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vyjayantimala Bali, former MP, felicitating Urmila Sathyanarayanan, Bharatanatyam danseuse and choreographer, at the inauguration of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Naatya Utsav 2022 in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

With an aim to provide a platform to budding artistes and provide visual treat to rasikas with varius dance forms, the 16-day Bhavan’s Naatya Utsav got under way at TAG auditorium, Kilpauk on Thursday.

Organised jointly by the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and South Zone Cultural Centre, the festival would have 40 dance performances till December 31.

Inaugurating the festival, Vyjayantimala Bali, former Member of Parliament and veteran Bharatanatyam exponent, recalled her close and cherished association with the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Noting that she had performed across the country and overseas, she said Bhavan had a pivotal role in spreading India’s artistic, spiritual and cultural heritage all over the world.

She honoured Bharatanatyam danseuse and choreographer Urmila Sathyanarayanan. S.R.G.S. Mohandass and troupe, who gave a Nagaswaram performance, were honoured.

N.Ravi, Chairman, Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra and Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Ltd., highlighted the various activities of the Bhavan. The premises in Kilpauk hosted open air Margazhi festival during pandemic and the refurbished TAG auditorium had benefitted not just the students but also the neighbourhood, he said.

Felicitating Ms. Vyjayanthimala Bali, he said she had accomplished in many fields be it politics, films or arts and as a keen golfer.

K.N. Ramaswamy, Director, Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra, and Kendra’s secretary M. Murali spoke.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by a performance by students of Natya Sankalpa.

CONNECT WITH US