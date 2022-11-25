Bhavan’s Legendary Award presented to Vani Jairam

November 25, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bhavan’s Cultural Festival 2022 gets under way; Vani Jairam says she is honoured to receive the award from an institution dedicated to spreading the values of Indian culture

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi presenting the Bhavan’s Legendary Award to singer Vani Jairam at the inauguration of Bhavan’s Cultural Festival 2022 in Chennai on Friday. Nalli Kuppusami Chetti, K.N. Ramaswamy, N. Ravi, and Justice Anita Sumanth are seen. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi presented the Bhavan’s Legendary Award to the renowned playback singer Vani Jairam on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the inauguration of Bhavan’s Cultural Festival 2022 organised in association with South Zone Cultural Centre, he said Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan had been at the forefront of preserving and promoting India’s culture.

Before Independence, leaders of our country realised the magnitude of the damage done to India during the colonial rule. “The British wanted to ruin what was the strength of this country, its cultural and spiritual unity. It was with this intention that they took on the education system and our institutions that connected us together,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

People like K.M. Munshi wanted to do something to preserve the culture and that led to the formation of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, he said. “Today, when the country is trying to reach its destiny, trying to move forward, attempts are being made at straining the fabric of our unity. At this juncture, the role of institutions like Bhavan’s becomes all the more important,” he said.

N Ravi, Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Ltd. and Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra, said this institution was founded to preserve and promote the nation’s cultural heritage. “We have been fortunate to conduct this programme without a break even during the pandemic taking it outdoors, following the COVID-19 protocols and earning the trust of the people,” he said. 

Anita Sumanth, Judge, Madras High Court, said Vani Jairam had the unique distinction of being able to straddle the world of classical and popular music. She said during the Madras Music Festival, the city sees international audience converge here to savour the best menu that music can offer. 

Replying to the felicitation, Ms. Jairam said she was honoured to receive such an award from an illustrious institution that was “spreading the values of our culture”. 

A portrait of Gnanamba and P. Obul Reddy was unveiled on the occasion.

K.N. Ramaswamy, director, Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra, and Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, vice-chairman, Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra, spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US