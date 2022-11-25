Bhavan’s Legendary Award presented to Vani Jairam

November 25, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi presented the Bhavan’s Legendary Award to the renowned playback singer Vani Jairam on Friday.

During the inauguration of Bhavan’s Cultural Festival 2022 organised in association with South Zone Cultural Centre, he said Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan had been at the forefront of preserving and promoting India’s culture.

Before Independence, leaders of our country realised the magnitude of the damage done to India during the colonial rule. “The British wanted to ruin what was the strength of this country, its cultural and spiritual unity. It was with this intention that they took on the education system and our institutions that connected us together,” he said.

People like K.M. Munshi wanted to do something to preserve the culture and that led to the formation of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, he said. “Today, when the country is trying to reach its destiny, trying to move forward, attempts are being made at straining the fabric of our unity. At this juncture, the role of institutions like Bhavan’s becomes all the more important,” he said.

N Ravi, Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Ltd. and Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra, said this institution was founded to preserve and promote the nation’s cultural heritage. “We have been fortunate to conduct this programme without a break even during the pandemic taking it outdoors, following the COVID-19 protocols and earning the trust of the people,” he said.

Anita Sumanth, Judge, Madras High Court, said Vani Jairam had the unique distinction of being able to straddle the world of classical and popular music. She said during the Madras Music Festival, the city sees international audience converge here to savour the best menu that music can offer.

Replying to the felicitation, Ms. Jairam said she was honoured to receive such an award from an illustrious institution that was “spreading the values of our culture”.

A portrait of Gnanamba and P. Obul Reddy was unveiled on the occasion.

K.N. Ramaswamy, director, Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra, and Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, vice-chairman, Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra, spoke.