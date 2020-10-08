Bhavan’s fest from Nov. 28

CHENNAI

08 October 2020 01:09 IST

Bhavan to arrange bus services to ensure patrons do not miss performances

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Chennai Kendra, will organise its annual cultural programme from November 28 to December 19 at its Rajaji Vidyashram campus in Kilpauk.

The three-week festival will be held at the school’s open-air premises, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and entry will be free. Governor Banwarilal Purohit will inaugurate the function.

Kendra director K.N. Ramaswamy, in a press release, said to ensure the safety of the rasikas, the venue would be sanitised twice a day, and free masks and caps given to those who need them. All standard protocol, including physical distancing, would be followed.

Free bus services will be arranged to and from areas like Mylapore, Alwarpet and Triplicane.

Financial support

The BVB also plans to provide financial aid to supporting artistes, who performed last year, Mr. Ramaswamy said.

Sudha Ragunathan, T.M. Krishna, P. Unnikrishnan, Prince Rama Varma, Nithyashri Mahadevan, S. Sowmya, the Priya Sisters, the Trichur Brothers, Vijay Siva, Pantula Rama, Rajesh Vaidya, Ganesh and Kumaresh, Abhishek Raghuram and Sid Sriram are expected to perform at the festival. Velukkudi Krishnan will present a discourse and Vishaka Hari and Dushyant Sridhar will give musical programmes, the release said.