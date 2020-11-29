Bhavan’s cultural festival begins

Governor Purohit calls for preserving great cultural heritage

The people of Chennai have nurtured Carnatic music, classical dance and its traditions for several centuries, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural function of Bhavan’s Cultural Festival 2020, he said, “The objective of this cultural festival is to provide a platform for the budding artists to exhibit their talent as well as bringing together the legends of music and various art forms to perform before the people of Chennai. We are all justifiably proud of the fact that Chennai has been listed in the UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network.”

He underscored the need to “...preserve the great cultural heritage of our civilisation, and cultural festivals such as this help to promote an interest in our rich art forms”. He said Carnatic music is revered deeply and learning it helps to reduce stress and hone brain function and listening skills.

N. Ravi, chairman of Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra, said Chennai has the distinction of conducting one of the world’s largest music festivals, the December Music Season, and this tradition has continued for nearly a century now. “We appeal to the small and large industries to increase the support for cultural activities, including Carnatic music, Bharatanatyam and other classical dance forms and enrich the social and cultural tradition,” he said.

Minister for Tamil Language, Culture and Archaeology K. Pandiarajan said it was revealed that there were nanotubes involved in the making of pottery discovered at Keezhadi. “It is a phenomenal finding...,” he said.

Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra vice-chairman Nalli Kuppusamy Chetti and director K.N. Ramaswamy spoke.