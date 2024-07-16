GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bharti Airtel invites applications for its undergraduate scholarship programme

The initiative aims to support deserving students enrolled in undergraduate and integrated courses in technology or engineering at the top 50 National Institutional Ranking Framework (Engineering) colleges across India

Published - July 16, 2024 08:07 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Bharti Airtel Foundation has invited applications for its Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program 2024-25. The initiative aims to support deserving students enrolled in undergraduate and integrated courses in technology or engineering at the top 50 National Institutional Ranking Framework (Engineering) colleges across India. It hopes to create opportunities for economically weaker students, especially girls to become future technology leaders.

The merit-cum-means-based scholarship programme will apply to the entire duration of the undergraduate courses, including integrated courses for up to five years, and cover the tuition fee. The hostel and mess fees will be given, and a laptop for all the selected scholars will be provided. One the ‘Bharti Scholars’ have graduated and are employed, they will be encouraged to support at least one student voluntarily.

Applications will be considered once admission is confirmed for courses including electronics and communication, telecom, information technology, computer sciences, data sciences, and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, machine learning, and robotics. The family annual income from all sources should not exceed ₹8.5 lakh. The last date to apply is August 31.

