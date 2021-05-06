Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana opens oxygen bank at Kilpauk

Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS), Chennai, in association with Shree Tamilnadu Jain Mahamandal, Chennai, inaugurated an oxygen bank (O2 Bank Mission-Rahat) at Kilpauk.

According to a press release, BJS has planned to install 10,000 oxygen concentrator machines across the country through its 400 chapters. In Tamil Nadu, it will install 1,000 such machines. It has started with 60 machines in the city and will add another 150 soon. The concentrators will be available to rent for 15 days. Anyone who needs it should bring an address proof (Aadhaar card).

The bank was inaugurated at Medi Sales India, Kilpauk. Member of Legislative Assembly M.K. Mohan took part in the event. Members of BJS chapters were present.