‘Bharathi’s ideas live beyond his time’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who made 14 announcements in connection with the 100th death anniversary of national poet Subramania Bharathi, said that his ideas were relevant even to this day.

“His ideas live beyond his time. He is still relevant today because he celebrated Avvayar for her lines saying there were only two castes. Bharathi, in his poems, called for driving away those who advocated the idea of casteism,” Mr. Stalin said while participating in an event organised by Vanavil Panpattu Maiyam at the house of Bharathi in Triplicane.

Recalling former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai’s words that Bharathi’s path was not just to drive away the British but to eradicate all evils that plagued the country in order to create a new society, Mr. Stalin said Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) bought the poet’s house in Ettayapuram, and converted it into a memorial.

The Chief Minister said the DMK government never forgot to honour freedom fighters and the list was endless.


