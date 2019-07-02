Bharathiraja steps down as Directors’ Union chief

After having been selected unanimously to lead the Tamil Film Directors’ Union (TANTIS) in June, veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja stepped down from the post in order to allow for democratic elections in the Directors’ Union on Monday.
In a statement on Monday, Bharathiraja said he took the decision to step down in the interest of the Directors’ Union.
“In the general body meeting, I was unanimously selected to be the president of the union by directors, co-directors and assistant directors without contest. I thank them for that,” said Bharathiraja, adding, “However, I now understand the perils of being appointed without winning in the elections.”
