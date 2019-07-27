Bharathiar varsity V-C search panel set up

K. Ganesan, former additional Chief Secretary has been appointed as the government nominee and convenor of the Vice-Chancellor search committee for Bharathiar University, Coimbatore.

The other members of the panel include C. Subramaniam, former V-C of Tamil University, Thanjavur as Senate nominee; S.P. Thyagarajan, former V-C of the University of Madras as the Syndicate nominee.

M. Jagadeesh Kumar, V-C of Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been nominated as the Chancellor’s nominee and convenor of the V-C search committee for Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University. The other two members are S. Subbiah, former V-C of Alagappa University, Karaikudi, nominated by the government; and T. Balakrishnan, former V-C of Periyar University, is the Syndicate nominee.

The selection of Mr. Ganesan and Mr. Subbiah have triggered discussion among academics.

Corruption charge

Association of University Teachers members claimed that many V-Cs appointed during Mr. Ganesan’s tenure as higher education secretary were charged with corruption inviting DVAC inquiry.

One V-C has since been arrested and sent to prison.