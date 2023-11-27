HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bharatanatyam dancers honoured at closing ceremony of Trinity Arts Festival of India 2023

Chitra Visweswaran gets Lifetime Achievement Award; Radhika Shurajit presented with Bharata Kala Ratna Award for 2022, and Padma Subrahmanyam was felicitated on her turning 80

November 27, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries at the valedictory ceremony of Trinity Arts Festival of India 2023 on Monday.

Dignitaries at the valedictory ceremony of Trinity Arts Festival of India 2023 on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Bharatanatyam dancer and guru Chitra Visweswaran on Monday was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award at the valedictory ceremony of Trinity Arts Festival of India 2023 here. The Bharata Kala Ratna Award for 2022 was conferred on Bharatanatyam dancer Radhika Shurajit and Bharatanatyam exponent Padma Subrahmanyam was felicitated on her turning 80.

Presenting the awards, Madras High Court Judge R. Mahadevan praised the three dancers and said the organisers of the event and the guests were blessed to have honoured them. Mentioning various traditional dance forms around the world, Justice Mahadevan said Bharatanatyam, the native dance form of Tamil Nadu, was one that allowed one to express oneself through bhavas, mudras,and body movements.

R. Muthu Kumar, chairman, and Murali Raghavan, convenor, Trinity Arts Festival of India, and industrialist V.G. Santhosham were present. The event was followed by a flute recital by J.A. Jayant, who was accompanied by Sayee Rakshith on the violin, Sai Giridhar on mrudangam, and S. Karthick on the ghatam.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.