Bharatanatyam dancers honoured at closing ceremony of Trinity Arts Festival of India 2023

November 27, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bharatanatyam dancer and guru Chitra Visweswaran on Monday was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award at the valedictory ceremony of Trinity Arts Festival of India 2023 here. The Bharata Kala Ratna Award for 2022 was conferred on Bharatanatyam dancer Radhika Shurajit and Bharatanatyam exponent Padma Subrahmanyam was felicitated on her turning 80.

Presenting the awards, Madras High Court Judge R. Mahadevan praised the three dancers and said the organisers of the event and the guests were blessed to have honoured them. Mentioning various traditional dance forms around the world, Justice Mahadevan said Bharatanatyam, the native dance form of Tamil Nadu, was one that allowed one to express oneself through bhavas, mudras,and body movements.

R. Muthu Kumar, chairman, and Murali Raghavan, convenor, Trinity Arts Festival of India, and industrialist V.G. Santhosham were present. The event was followed by a flute recital by J.A. Jayant, who was accompanied by Sayee Rakshith on the violin, Sai Giridhar on mrudangam, and S. Karthick on the ghatam.