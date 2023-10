Bharat Sangeet Utsav to be held from November 4

October 31, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bharat Sangeet Utsav 2023, the pan-Indian music festival organised by Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha and Carnatica, will be held from November 4 to 10 at Narada Gana Sabha, Alwarpet.

On the opening day, a Carnatic fantasy play, conceptualised by Carnatica Managing Trustee K.N. Shashikiran and featuring the drama legend Kathadi Ramamurthy would be premiered at 4.30 p.m. Titled Gandharva lokathil Oru Isai Maanaadu, the play will star popular musicians and young stars.

This year’s Utsav will feature unique combinations including a jugalbandhi performance by Rahul Vellal (Carnatic) and Ghulam Hasan Khan (Hindustani); Naada-Swara Pravaaham by Bharat Sundar (vocal), Mylai Karthikeyan (Nagaswaram) and veteran musician Thiruvarur Bhaktavatsalam (mridangam); Sangeethanubhavam by Vignesh Ishwar (Carnatic) and Kaustuv Kanti Ganguli (Hindustani); Venu Gaanam by Ramakrishnan Murthy (vocal) and J.A.Jayant (flute); Bhakti Rasananubhavam by Sooryagayathri and Spoorthi Rao, and Nada Rasanubhavam by Nirmala Rajasekhar (Veena) and Praveen Godkhinde (flute).

