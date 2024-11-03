’Bharat Sangeet Utsav 2024’ inaugurated

Bharat Sangeet Utsav 2024, organised by Carnatica and Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha, was inaugurated on Saturday at Narada Gana Sabha in Alwarpet.

The organisers announced at the launch that the video recording of the festival was being recorded and will be available on OTT (over-the-top) media platforms. The move aims to bring the annual celebration of Carnatic music and Indian classical arts to a broader audience.

The Saturday’s events included ‘Sangeetha Medhaigalukku Meendum Oru Medaiyaa‘, a Carnatic musical play featuring ‘Kathadi‘ Ramamurthy, Nithyasree Mahadevan, and Papanasam Ashok Ramani, conceptualised by K.N. Shashikiran.

Pianist, Educator and ‘Kalaimamani‘ awardee Anil Srinivasan’s curated event, ‘Painthamizhl’, presented classical interpretations of iconic Tamil film songs featuring notable singers Saindhavi, Maalavika Sundar, and R.P. Shravan.

On Sunday, ‘Navayuga’, which is part of the Utsav, will feature artistes such as singers Bharat Sundar, Ravi G, Parur Ananthakrishnan, and multi-percussionist Praveen Sparsh, among others. A Carnatic jugalbandi between Kunnakudi M. Balamuralikrishna on vocals and Ramana Balachandran on the Veena is scheduled for Sunday evening (November 3, 2024).

On Monday, a Carnatic Bhakthi Sangeet vocal duet will bring together Sooryagayathri and Spoorthi Rao, accompanied by Vigneswar, Anil Kumar, and Ganapathi on percussion.

Bharat Sangeet Utsav 2024 will continue until November 10.