Bharat Sangeet Samrat award given to vocalist Abhishek Raghuram

December 14, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
T. V. Gopalakrishnan conferring the title ‘Bharat Sangeet Samrat’ to Vidwan Abhishek Raghuram, at the inaugural of Global Heritage Music and Arts Festival 2023 in Chennai on Thursday. Also seen are, from right, Aneish Rajan, Director, Ministry of Culture, Academies and Kalakshetra, Chennai, N. Kumar, chairman-group corporate Board, The Sanmar Group, and M. Krishnamurthy, secretary, Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The Bharat Sangeet Samrat award was presented to vidwan Abhishek Raghuram at the inauguration of the 10-day Global Heritage Music and Arts Fest on Thursday in Chennai.

Organised by Carnatica Global and Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha, the title was presented to Mr. Abhishek for his contributions to music by Padma Bhushan awardee T.V Gopalakrishnan.

Speaking at the function at Sri Shankara Vidhyashramam Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said, “It was great to see the tradition of our music continuing to flourish generation after generation.”

As the Margazhi season has begun in Chennai, so has the concerts and with that this fest too has organised concerts across three venues in the city. “Over 900 artistes will be performing across all genres in classical format in the fest,” said M.Krishnamurthy, secretary, Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha.

Explaining music in mathematical terms, Mr. Abhishek said that content itself is infinite and can be mapped to a third dimension, so people who have particularly worked in the realm of sound know that it is a different world entirely.

Director of Ministry of Culture, Academies and Kalakshetra Aneish Rajan and Chairman-Group Corporate Board of The Sanmar Group N. Kumar was also present at the event.

