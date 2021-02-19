Bharat Kalachar to pay musical tribute to P.B. Sreenivas

CHENNAI

19 February 2021 01:25 IST

Whistle tribute by actor director Y. Gee Mahendra planned

Bharath Kalachar will reopen after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday with a musical evening with songs rendered by the legendary playback singer, poet and linguist P.B. Sreenivas.

The YGP Auditorium on Thirumalai Road in T. Nagar, will come alive with songs composed by legends, including G. Ramanathan, Viswanathan-Ramamurthy, K.V.M. Sudarsanam and Adinarayana Rao.

Murali’s Mouna Raagam Orchestra, along with playback singer Ananthu, super singer Sai Vignesh, Janaki, Sujatha Nagesh and Zee singer Karthik, will bring alive songs of yesteryears. There will be a whistle tribute by actor director Y. Gee Mahendra. Carnatic vocalist O.S. Arun will present a guest performance.

Mr. Mahendra said that he chose to pay tribute to PBS for the reopening programme since he is considered the pithamaha of music. “Many guests who come for our programmes also have been requesting a programme with his songs. We are all tired after several months of being confined to our homes. His songs of romance and love and pathos will come as a soothing balm,” he said.

The son of PBS, P.B. Phanindra, who will be present at the programme, recalled that his father always used to say that he was a fan of his fans. “He loved to spend time with his rasikas and anyone could access him at the Woodlands hotel. He enjoyed music and would appreciate musicians with his poetry,” he said.

Tickets can be booked at Bookmyshow and at the venue on the day of the event, organised by Abbas Cultural and Roshini Fine Arts.

Personal distancing would be maintained at the auditorium, and masks are mandatory.