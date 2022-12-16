Bharat Kalachar honours Vani Jairam at Margazhi Mahotsav

December 16, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Film singer and Carnatic musician Vani Jairam was presented with the Gnana Kala Bharathi award at the inauguration and award function of the 34th Margazhi Mahotsav organised by Bharat Kalachar in the city on Friday.

Presenting the award, City Union Bank Managing Director and CEO N. Kamakodi lauded Bharat Kalachar for recognising several important Carnatic artistes.

At the inaugural function, television director Naga was presented with the K. Balachander trophy for Artistic Excellence and the Viswa Kala Bharathi was given to violinist Embar Kannan.

Drama artist Kovai Anuradha was given the Nadaga Kala Bharathi and Aravinth Kumarasamy, the Kala Seva Bharathi award. Special commendation to three Carnatic artistes and the Yuva Kala Bharathi were presented to 10 artistes who excelled in vocal, instruments and Bharatanatyam.

Y. Gee. Mahendra, Secretary, Bharat Kalachar, and Y.G. Madhuvanthi, spoke.

The Margazhi Mahotsav will conclude on January 15.