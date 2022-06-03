Bhakthi Utsavam in Chennai from June 5

The fest will conclude with Nama Sankeerthanam on June 8

Sri Sankara TV will conduct Bhakthi Utsavam, a four-day event which will take the devout on a virtual pilgrimage to important temples of South India along with speeches of scholars from June 5 to 8 at Narada Gana Sabha.

Sri Muralaridhara Swami will inaugurate the event and deliver the address, according to a press release.

Scholars, including U.Ve. Karunakaracharyar, U.Ve. Anantha Padmanabhacharyar, Dushyanth Sridhar, Desa Mangayarkarasi, U.Ve. Venkatesh, Sengalipuram Damodara Diskhitar, Akkarakkani U.Ve. Srinidhi, Suki Sivam, Ma Devaki, Velukkudi U.Ve. Ranganathan, Vasuki Manoharan, and U.Ve. Aravindalochanan will speak.

Musicians Sandeep Narayan, Spoorthi, Sivasri Skandaprasad, Vinaya, Saindhavi and Shanti Suresh will present concerts, the release said.

On June 5, Kadayanallur Sri Rajagopaldas will perform Nama Sankeerthanam.