B.G. Mallya is Integral Coach Factory’s new general manager

B.G. Mallya has been appointed as the General Manager of Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. He took charge on Tuesday. Mr. Mallya, who was previously Additional General Manager of Southern Railway, takes over from Naveen Gulati. Mr. Gulati was promoted as a Member (Traction and Rolling Stock) of the Railway Board in December, and S. Srinivas, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of ICF had then assumed additional charge.
Mr. Mallya, who is an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) of the 1985 batch and an electrical engineering graduate from IIT Delhi, has over three decades of experience in railway service. Mr. Mallya has held several important posts in various railway zones including Southern Railway, South East Central Railway, South Central Railway, Eastern Railway, South Western Railway, ICF and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation. Mr. Mallya has also served as the Divisional Railway Manager of Guntakal and Bilaspur divisions.
