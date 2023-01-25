HamberMenu
B.G. Mallya is Integral Coach Factory’s new general manager

Mr. Mallya was previously Additional General Manager of Southern Railway; he takes over from Naveen Gulati who was promoted in December

January 25, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

​B.G.​ ​Mallya has ​been appointed as the General Manager of ​​Integral Coach Factory ​(​​ICF​), Chennai​​. He took charge on Tuesday. Mr. Mallya, who was previously Additional General Manager of Southern Railway​, ​takes over from Naveen Gulati. Mr. Gulati was promoted as a Member (Traction and Rolling Stock) of the Railway Board in December, and S. Srinivas, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of ICF had then assumed additional charge. 

​Mr. Mallya, who is an officer of ​the ​​Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE)​ of the ​1985 batch ​and an electrical engineering ​graduate ​from IIT Delhi,​ has over three decades of experience in railway service​. Mr. Mallya has held several important posts in various ​railway ​zones including Southern Railway, South East Central Railway, South Central Railway, Eastern Railway, South Western Railway, ​ICF and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation. Mr. ​Mallya has ​also ​served as the Divisional Railway Manager of Guntakal and Bilaspur ​divisions.  

