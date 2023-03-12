Beware of random fund transfers, police advise digital wallet users

March 12, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Complaints of new cyber frauds of payment transfers through payment applications have been reported in the last week across the State, say the police.

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu appealed to the public to be more vigilant on the new frauds and to report to the police within 24 hours so that fraudulent money transfers can be stopped.

The usual modus operandi adopted is that fraudsters target Google Pay users. Randomly, an anonymous fraudster will send ₹500 to a Google Pay account. Even as the victim is taken by surprise, the fraudsters either call or send WhatsApp message saying the amount was transferred by mistake and ask the unsuspecting victim to return the money by clicking on what seems to be a link sent by the bank. Immediately after clicking the link, the fraudster will ask for the OTP and thereafter transfer money from the bank account.

Mr. Sylendra Babu said: “We have got a few complaints recently through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and have registered six cases. Investigation is being undertaken on those complaints.”

Enticing investors

Another cyber fraud is targeting the business community by enticing them to invest with a promise of high returns. The police said a group targeted businessmen after finding their profiles on portals and lure them to invest promising to double their investment in a short period.

An officer said the fraudster told the victims that he procures bark oil from Mumbai. The fraudster collected ₹20 lakh through online transfers for 20 litres. “After receiving the money online, they become incommunicado. They have cheated eight businessmen in Tiruppur,” he said.

“One of the victims took a flight to Mumbai and checked with the firm mentioned by the fraudster. The firm was well-established and was not dealing with such products. A lot of people went to the firm and enquired. Then they realised that they had been duped. We received at least five complaints from Tiruppur alone,” said Mr. Babu.

The DGP said people should be vigilant against any business or investment proposals from strangers online. “People should listen to us. Once they suspect a fraudulent transanction, they should immediately call 1930. If it is reported within 24 hours, we will be able to stop the money transfer as it takes one day for an international transfer to be completed. In that period, we can stop the transaction and retrieve the money,” he said.

“Last year, we retrieved ₹16 crore. They can download the Kavaal Uthavi application. In this app, there is direct access to the agency which can prevent the money transfers further,” said Mr. Sylendra Babu.