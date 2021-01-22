Betting racket unearthed in Aminjikarai, two arrested

22 January 2021 19:19 IST

Police raid a club in Mogappair West and arrest 20 persons for gambling

Two persons were arrested on Friday for betting over cricket matches in T. Nagar.

Following a tip-off to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, a special team was constituted to trace the accused. The team of plainclothesmen acted as decoys and rounded up Jeetu alias Jeetendar, 28, and Suresh Jain, 37, in T. Nagar. They were handed over to the Central Crime Branch, said a senior police officer.

Club raided

Meanwhile, 20 persons were arrested for gambling at a recreation club. Following a tip-off, a special team from Nolambur police station raided a club in Mogappair West and found some people playing cards by placing bets.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, P. Selvam, 30, of Saligramam; K. Kannappan, 50, of Nesapakkam; S. Anbalagan, 50, of St. Thomas Mount; N. Ramesh, 50, of Thiruverkadu; and 16 others were booked under the Gambling Act. All of them were released on bail. The police seized ₹25,000 cash and playing cards from them.