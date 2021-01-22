Betting racket unearthed in Aminjikarai, two arrested

Two persons were arrested on Friday for betting over cricket matches in T. Nagar.
Following a tip-off to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, a special team was constituted to trace the accused. The team of plainclothesmen acted as decoys and rounded up Jeetu alias Jeetendar, 28, and Suresh Jain, 37, in T. Nagar. They were handed over to the Central Crime Branch, said a senior police officer.
Club raided
Meanwhile, 20 persons were arrested for gambling at a recreation club. Following a tip-off, a special team from Nolambur police station raided a club in Mogappair West and found some people playing cards by placing bets.
According to the police, P. Selvam, 30, of Saligramam; K. Kannappan, 50, of Nesapakkam; S. Anbalagan, 50, of St. Thomas Mount; N. Ramesh, 50, of Thiruverkadu; and 16 others were booked under the Gambling Act. All of them were released on bail. The police seized ₹25,000 cash and playing cards from them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath