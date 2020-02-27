Better look, feel and facilities: Corpn. hospitals in for upgrade

CHENNAI

27 February 2020 01:28 IST

New logo, standardisation of services to be rolled out across 181 facilities

The Chennai Corporation will start a project for branding its hospitals, giving them a unique name, logo and design to attract more beneficiaries. As many as 181 facilities, including 21 standalone dispensaries, are expected to get a makeover.

A meeting of senior officials of the Corporation’s Health Department was held on Tuesday to discuss the proposal for branding the 181 facilities.

“We want to bring Chennai Corporation hospitals on a par with other hospitals. We will have a common logo, with standardisation of services,” said an official.

The initiative of branding Chennai Corporation hospitals is expected to improve services in 140 urban primary health centres.

Attract more patients

“At least 150 to 175 outpatients visit the primary health centres every day. This number is expected to double after the branding is done,” said an official.

“Currently, 36 polyclinics of Chennai Corporation are offering specialised services from 4 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. at the primary health centres. Specialists visit the hospitals six days a week to offer free services. We plan to increase the number of specialists at the hospitals,” the official said.

Polyclinics in areas such as Tondairpet, S.M. Nagar and Pulianthope TB Hospital attract many patients from the locality.

“Every polyclinic of the Chennai Corporation offers services to at least 100 people every day. This has to increase," said another official.

Specialists to increase

“We want to improve the quality of services, ambience and manpower. We will engage more specialists," he added.

The Corporation will also improve the secondary care services at 16 urban community health centres, including dialysis centres, in areas such as Lakshmipuram, Perungudi and Nungambakkam.

The facilities will also offer emergency care and services relating to maternity and neonatal care. The branding will also cover the Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet.